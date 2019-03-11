Home States Odisha

‘70 lakh women empowered through SHGs’

The Chief Minister said Mission Shakti will develop an application that will enable SHGs to get information about services and initiatives of the State Government.

Published: 11th March 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

SHG members at Mission Shakti convention in Kendrapara | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Around 70 lakh women in Odisha are being empowered through six lakh self-help groups (SHGs) in the State. All the women under SHGs are now self-reliant, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Sunday.

Addressing a Mission Shakti convention at Baro on the outskirts of Kendrapara town, the Chief Minister said each SHG is now eligible to avail loan up to `three lakh at zero per cent interest. The State Government has also announced construction of Mission Shakti houses in each of the 6,798 gram panchayats in the State under ‘Ama Gaon Ama Bikash’ programme. Under Mission Shakti, seed money of `15,000 is being provided to each of  three lakh SHGs formed since April 1, 2017, he added.

“The impact of digital technology on SHGs is significant in terms of income enhancement, access to online banking and information, monitoring, affordable promotion of products, low cost means of communication and capacity building. An amount of `3,000 is being given to each SHG as financial assistance for digital empowerment,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Mission Shakti will develop an application that will enable SHGs to get information about services and initiatives of the State Government.

“Our rural development programmes aim at improving quality of life of villagers,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp