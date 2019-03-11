‘70 lakh women empowered through SHGs’

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Around 70 lakh women in Odisha are being empowered through six lakh self-help groups (SHGs) in the State. All the women under SHGs are now self-reliant, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Sunday.

Addressing a Mission Shakti convention at Baro on the outskirts of Kendrapara town, the Chief Minister said each SHG is now eligible to avail loan up to `three lakh at zero per cent interest. The State Government has also announced construction of Mission Shakti houses in each of the 6,798 gram panchayats in the State under ‘Ama Gaon Ama Bikash’ programme. Under Mission Shakti, seed money of `15,000 is being provided to each of three lakh SHGs formed since April 1, 2017, he added.

“The impact of digital technology on SHGs is significant in terms of income enhancement, access to online banking and information, monitoring, affordable promotion of products, low cost means of communication and capacity building. An amount of `3,000 is being given to each SHG as financial assistance for digital empowerment,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Mission Shakti will develop an application that will enable SHGs to get information about services and initiatives of the State Government.

“Our rural development programmes aim at improving quality of life of villagers,” he said.