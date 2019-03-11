Home States Odisha

BJD faces dearth of candidates

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced that BJD will nominate women candidates for one third of seats for Lok Sabha election.

Published: 11th March 2019 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced that BJD will nominate women candidates for one third of seats for Lok Sabha election. But his silence on the issue for the Assembly elections stems from the fact that like other political parties, BJD may find it difficult to identify suitable women candidates who can take on the adversaries successfully.

Though the experiment has succeeded at the panchayat level, the representation of women candidates for Assembly and Lok Sabha polls have never crossed 15 per cent mark. Sources in the BJD maintained that for the Lok Sabha polls, the party will somehow manage to field seven candidates. But the Chief Minister did not make any announcement on the Assembly seats as it is not possible to find 49 women candidates.
The BJD, which had won 20 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha in 2014 polls, has only three women MPs. Rita Tarai (Jajpur), Sakuntala Laguri (Keonjhar) and Pratyusha Rajeswari Singh (Kandhamal). Pratyusha was elected to Lok Sabha in a by-poll following the death of her husband Hemendra Chandra Singh who was the Kandhamal MP.

The number of women candidates was even less in 2014 Assembly polls. While 117 women candidates were in the fray in the last polls, BJD had fielded only 15 out of which 11 had won. While BJP had fielded 11 women candidates, there were eight from the Congress. As many as 20 women candidates were in the fray as Independents.

However, BJD is likely to increase the number of candidates for the Assembly polls this time. Sources said at least 20 women candidates will be fielded in the Assembly elections. The constituencies where the party is going to field women candidates are Jajpur, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Aska and Dhenkanal. There are sitting MPs in three constituencies. Sources said a women candidate will be fielded from a Western Odisha seat which is yet to be identified.

