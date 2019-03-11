BJD media blitz to counter BJP drive

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the political temperature is hotting up with BJP intensifying its attack on the State Government seeking reply on its achievements in the last 19 years, the ruling BJD has unleashed a propaganda blitzkrieg to counter the onslaught of the saffron party.

The regional outfit, which has been raising the bogey of ‘Central neglect’, has launched a series of advertisements in print media questioning the BJP-led NDA Government about its promise to the State.

In response to BJP’s campaign ‘Jabab Maguchi Odisha’, the ruling party has launched ‘Haq Maguchi Odisha’ drive to highlight that the Centre has not given the State its due.

While the youth wing of BJP had launched a series of agitation across the State to protest the Government’s failure to provide job to unemployed youths, the BJD said the saffron party, which had promised to give employment to 40 lakh youths, is shedding crocodile tears. “Where are the 40 lakh jobs? The State is asking this question to the Centre,” the BJD said.

“Though we demanded minimum support price of `2,930 per quintal of paddy, the Centre betrayed the people of Odisha. It (BJP) has been indifferent to Odisha, so the youths of the State are now demanding their rights from the Centre,” said BJD leader Prasanna Acharya.

In a series of advertisements, the BJD asked BJP to explain as to why large number of Ujjwala beneficiaries are going for second refill when the Centre is tom-tomming its achievements in improving the life of rural women from drudgery by providing them LPG cylinder free of cost.

Targeting Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who has been blaming the State Government for its alleged non-cooperation with the Centre leading to non-execution of a large number of infrastructure and natural gas projects, the BJD asked the former to inform people about the number of jobs given to Odia people in the oil refinery project of Indian Oil Corporation at Paradip.

The regional party also raised the Mahanadi water dispute and the alleged favoritism of the Centre to Chhattisgarh.