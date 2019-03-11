Home States Odisha

BJD to field 33 per cent women candidates for LS: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Invoking the memories of his father, Naveen said Biju Babu had an emotional relationship with people of Kendrapara where people elected the legendary leader many times.

Published: 11th March 2019 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik being greeted at Mission Shakti convention in Kendrapara on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In what could be called a historic move, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced that one-third of Biju Janata Dal candidates for Parliamentary constituencies would be women in the upcoming General Elections.

Hours before Election Commission of India notified elections, the Chief Minister told a massive Mission Shakti convention at Kendrapara’s Baro village that Odisha will send 33 per cent women to Parliamant in the coming elections. “This announcement at Kendrapara, the sacred land of Lord Baladevjew, will create history in the journey of women empowerment in India,” Naveen told the gathering.

Cheered by a large number of women, Naveen, who has been strongly pitching in for 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies, said this decision will also have a far-reaching impact on women’s empowerment. The women of Odisha will lead the way in women empowerment in India. “If India is to be an advanced nation like the US and China, women empowerment is the only answer,” he said. 

He also called upon all the national parties to be true to their words and follow what they are propagating for women empowerment. While he promised 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha elections, Naveen did not promise any for women candidates for the Assembly elections.

Invoking the memories of his father, Naveen said Biju Babu had an emotional relationship with people of Kendrapara where people elected the legendary leader many times. “Biju loved Kendrapara for which I need your blessings,” he said. It was his father Biju Patnaik who had in 1990 implemented 33 per cent reservation for women in the three-tier Panchayat Raj institutions in India.

In 2012, Naveen enhanced the reservation from 33 per cent to 50 per cent in the panchayat elections and urban bodies.Earlier last year, the State Government passed a resolution in State Assembly to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in both Parliament and State legislature.

Naveen also sent a proposal to all the national parties and chief ministers in this regard.Reacting to the decision, BJP district unit president Dyurodhan Sahoo described the announcement as lip-service to the problems of women. To create a women’s vote  bank, the Chief Minister has announced to provide 33 per cent to the women candidates in Lok Sabha, he said.

BJD  leader and Kendrapara MLA Kishor Tarei said there was nothing political about it as the Chief Minister sincerely wants women to be empowered and this is a move in that direction. “The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women (UN Women) had last month lauded the Chief Minister for the women’s reservation proposal,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp