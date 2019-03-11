Book Bus opens kiosk at Vani Vihar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Online bus ticket booking app Book Bus inaugurated a customer service kiosk-cum-passenger waiting lounge at Vani Vihar here on Sunday. CEO of Book Bus Santosh Kumar Sethy said, “We launched Book Bus in 2017 in a bid to digitise bus transportation service while making it transparent and hassle-free for both customers and bus owners. The kiosk has been set up to educate people about the benefits of booking bus tickets through this app.”

On the occasion, Sethy handed over a cheque of `50, 000 to the son of Prasanna Kumar Sahu, the CRPF jawan who was martyred in Pulwama terror attack.