Dongria women await Hockey WC dues

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: THE Men’s Hockey World Cup, hosted by the State in Bhubaneswar, got its fair share of applause for the magnificent inaugural carnival staged by various artistes, but the Dongria Kondh girls, who performed at the carnival, still await their due.

A troupe of 45 Dongria women who reside in the Niyamgiri Hills had participated in the dance ballet ‘The Earth Song’ along with Madhuri Dixit and 1,110 other dancers from across the country and abroad. Draped in their traditional Kapdaganda shawls, they had performed their ‘Dhangdi’ dance as a part of the dance ballet.

They had undergone a week-long training by the event organisers and the Government had assured them of a daily remuneration of `1,000 daily. However, the assured amount of `7,000 each has still not been credited to their accounts yet.

To claim their dues, the Dongria women have been making rounds to the Dongria Kondh Development Agency (DKDA) but with no success so far. Sources said an amount of `3.1 lakh has already been credited to the account of district unit of Sports department.

The discrepancy has not only exposed the callousness of the Sports department but also proved to be a setback for the tribal group who had perceived the event as an opportunity to share their culture and mingle with a larger audience.

District Sport Officer (DSO) Shaikh Alle Noor said though the money had been transferred to the department, no instruction had been provided as to whom the payments should be made.