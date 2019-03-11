Home States Odisha

Dongria women await Hockey WC dues

District Sport Officer (DSO) Shaikh Alle Noor said though the money had been transferred to the department, no instruction had been provided as to whom the payments should be made.

Published: 11th March 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Dongria women who participated in inaugural function of Men’s Hockey World Cup | Express

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: THE Men’s Hockey World Cup, hosted by the State in Bhubaneswar, got its fair share of applause for the magnificent inaugural carnival staged by various artistes, but the Dongria Kondh girls, who performed at the carnival, still await their due.

A troupe of 45 Dongria women who reside  in the Niyamgiri Hills had participated in the dance ballet ‘The Earth Song’ along with Madhuri Dixit and 1,110 other dancers from across the country and abroad. Draped in their traditional Kapdaganda shawls, they had performed their ‘Dhangdi’ dance as a part of the dance ballet.

They had undergone a week-long training by the event organisers and the Government had assured them of a daily remuneration of `1,000 daily. However, the assured amount of `7,000 each has still not been credited to their accounts yet.

To claim their dues, the Dongria women have been making rounds to the Dongria Kondh Development Agency (DKDA) but with no success so far. Sources said an amount of `3.1 lakh has already been credited to the account of district unit of Sports department.

The discrepancy has not only exposed the callousness of the Sports department but also proved to be a setback for the tribal group who had perceived the event as an opportunity to share their culture and mingle with a larger audience.

District Sport Officer (DSO) Shaikh Alle Noor said though the money had been transferred to the department, no instruction had been provided as to whom the payments should be made.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp