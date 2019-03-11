Home States Odisha

Ganja smuggling on the rise in Paradip

Despite regular crackdown by police on the hideouts of criminals, the port town is fast turning into a breeding ground of ganja smugglers.

Published: 11th March 2019 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 09:58 AM

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Despite regular crackdown by police on the hideouts of criminals, the port town is fast turning into a breeding ground of ganja smugglers. In the recent past, the excise officials have seized around 150 kg of ganja worth lakhs of rupees.

In a latest case, the Central Excise Squad of Cuttack on Saturday seized 44 kg ganja and arrested smuggler Santosh Kumar Rath from IFFCO Chowk on Cuttack-Paradip State Highway while he was transporting the consignment in a vehicle.

Earlier, the central squad had raided Birabarpatana village under Jagatsinghpur police limits and seized 31 kg cannabis from one Ajaya Sahu. The team also seized 60 kg of ganja from one Barada Prasanna Sahu recently.

Similarly, two persons, including a woman, were arrested for smuggling 13 kg of ganja by the excise officials.In January, Paradip police had seized 12 kg ganja and arrested one Baikuntha Lenka under Tirtol police limits.

Sources said the demand of ganja grown in Odisha is high in the international market. This draws traders from other States to collaborate with the local youths for hemp farming and smuggling. Lured by smugglers, local youths have taken to ganja smuggling in a big way for earning easy money. After becoming rich overnight through illegal trading, they aspire to maintain lavish lifestyle. The youths here also earn hefty sum by working as informers for bigger contraband racket.

They act as mediators as well as pilots for the vehicles used to transport the contraband.Locals alleged that the excise officials, who have been working for more than 25 years here, have developed nexus with the ganja smugglers. Even these officials often inform the smugglers before raids are conducted. Last month, Excise Sub-Inspector Ranjit Mohanty was arrested by Vigilance for taking bribe from smugglers.
A senior police officer said it was difficult to nab smugglers carrying small quantity of ganja. “We can trace the peddlers if the quantity is huge and we mainly rely on tip offs,” he said.

