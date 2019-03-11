Home States Odisha

Heaps of garbage irk Baripada residents

Residents of Baripada are fed up with the garbage strewn across the road and the unbearable stench emanating from undisposed waste.

A heap of filth lying unattended in Baripada |Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Residents of Baripada are fed up with the garbage strewn across the road and the unbearable stench emanating from undisposed waste. They are unhappy with  Baripada Municipality for its failure to deal with the garbage mess.

Although garbage containers are overflowing at Sungadia Ward, Mantri Chowk, Purnachandrapur, Madhuban, near Jubilee Library, in front of MKC High School and Lal Bazaar, shortage of sanitary staff appears to have crippled the waste disposal system. The mounds of garbage have consequently turned into haunts for street cattle and dogs, sparking health concerns among residents. The town is generating over 45 tonnes of waste daily.

Saroj Mohapatra, a resident of Purnachandrapur, alleged that despite repeated appeals to Vice-Chairman of the civic body Jitendra Mohanty, no step has been taken to lift the garbage in front of Triranga Club and other places in the area. Similarly, the sanitation workers rarely clean the drains in the Ward, he added.

“As Purnachandrapur is a slum area in the municipality, it is being neglected by the civic body in providing sanitation and civic amenities,” said Ananta Bag. Similarly, street lights in the town are lying defunct since long due to lack of maintenance. As a result, crime rate has witnessed an upward trend in the town during the last few months. Despite repeated demands, the municipality authorities are yet to repair the street lights, locals alleged.

“Growing heap of garbage on roads and circles could lead to an outbreak of epidemic,” said another resident. Executive Officer of the municipality Saroj Kumar Das said he has asked the officials concerned to lift the unattended heaps of garbage immediately and repair the street lights in the Wards.

Baripada

