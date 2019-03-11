IGH launches its website

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: SAIL’s Ispat General Hospital (IGH), run by Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), launched its exclusive website during the 60th annual conference of the Rourkela unit of Indian Medical Association on Saturday.

RSP CEO Dipak Chattaraj lauded the efforts of IGH doctors and professionals of the Computer and Information Technology department of RSP for developing the portal. Chattaraj, on behalf of the IMA, presented the Dhanwantari Award to Joint Director of IGH Dr G S Sahu for his contribution in treatment of burn cases.

Among others, ED (Projects) Rajiv Agarwal, ED (P&A) Raj Vir Singh, ED (Works) Gautam Banerjee, Director (M&HS) Dr SS Pati and IMA secretary Dr Maya Bose were present.