JMM to field Anjani Soren from Mayurbhanj

The candidature of Anjani, Hemant Soren’s sister, has been finalised from Mayurbhanj.

11th March 2019

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo Shibu Soren’s daughter Anjani will contest from Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency, the party’s Central Working president Hemant Soren said. The candidature of Anjani, Hemant Soren’s sister, has been finalised from Mayurbhanj.

Anjani, who lives along with her in-laws at Baripada, would be contesting for the first time.Anjani is presently JMM’s State women’s wing president. The seat-sharing formula for seven Assembly seats, including two from Sambalpur and five from Mayurbhanj, has not been finalised yet. The JMM leader said it will be confirmed in the next three days.

Without mentioning anyone’s name, Hemant said some JMM leaders had betrayed the party in the 2014 General Elections which cost the party dear in Mayurbhanj district.“Now the party is in a good position. We have decided to field our party’s candidate from Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat while Congress will field its candidate from Sambalpur,” he said.

