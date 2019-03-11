Kharbela seeks saffron coat, Dama weighs option

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as senior leader and former minister Damodar Rout is weighing his option of joining either the BJP or Congress, president of Utkal Bharat Kharbela Swain on Sunday said talks are on with the saffron party for an electoral understanding in the State.

“I had several rounds of discussion with the central leadership of BJP, the last one being with party general secretary in charge of Odisha Arun Singh. I have given the proposal to fight the ensuing election jointly to oust the Naveen Patnaik Government. It is up to the BJP to take a call on the issue,” Swain told this paper.

Swain, a three-time MP from Balasore and a known critic of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, recently joined hands with former union minister Braja Kishore Tripathy, convener of Samata Kranti Dal, to take on the ruling BJD in the upcoming General Elections.

Swain, who fought six out of seven General Elections on BJP symbol, said he is not opposed to fight the ensuing polls under the banner of the saffron party. “I am waiting for a response from the BJP leadership to our proposal of fighting the elections jointly to end the 19 years of misrule of BJD,” he added.

In January, two regional outfits Utkal Bharat and Samata Kranti Dal merged to form Odisha Democratic Front with the announcement to fight all the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats.

On the other hand, expelled BJD leader Damodar Rout is also negotiating with the central leadership of BJP for taking a plunge into the saffron party. Informed sources said Dama had a preliminary round of discussion with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Saturday. Though Dama is tight-lipped about his discussion with Pradhan, he however said leaders of both BJP and Congress are in touch with him with the offer to join their parties.

“As a political leader, I need to join any of these parties. However, I have not yet decided which party I will join. I will take a decision after consulting my supporters and well wishers,” Dama added.