Home States Odisha

Over 3.18 crore voters to exercise franchise in Odisha

Over 3.18 crore voters in Odisha will exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the State.

Published: 11th March 2019 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 3.18 crore voters in Odisha will exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the State.The figure may slightly increase as the updation of voter list will continue till nomination process begins, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar.

“As part of continuous updation, we have received 7.51 lakh applications for inclusion of names in the voter list. The final voter list will be published within three days after finalisation of candidate selection for the polls,” Kumar said.

After announcement of poll dates, forms related to deletion, correction and transposition (shifting of name from one constituency to another) will not be accepted, he said.

However, an eligible voter wishing to include his/her name in the list can do so by using Form-6 available with the Election Commission. For this, voters are required to apply at least 10 days before the nomination filing begins, he said.

As per the list released by the Office of CEO earlier in January, the total number of voters in Odisha stands at 3,18,00,787, around 5.5 lakh more than the draft electoral roll published last year. The voters include 1.63 crore males, 1.54 crore females and 2,932 transgenders.

The gender ratio of male and female voters, which was 1000:939 in the draft electoral roll last year, stands at 1000:946 in the revised list. Around 5.45 lakh first time voters in the age group of 18-19 years have been added to the list this year.

Similarly, around 4.70 lakh differently-abled voters will also exercise their franchise this year. The CEO said this time, special measures will be taken at booths for differently-abled voters and senior citizens.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp