Over 3.18 crore voters to exercise franchise in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 3.18 crore voters in Odisha will exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the State.The figure may slightly increase as the updation of voter list will continue till nomination process begins, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar.

“As part of continuous updation, we have received 7.51 lakh applications for inclusion of names in the voter list. The final voter list will be published within three days after finalisation of candidate selection for the polls,” Kumar said.

After announcement of poll dates, forms related to deletion, correction and transposition (shifting of name from one constituency to another) will not be accepted, he said.

However, an eligible voter wishing to include his/her name in the list can do so by using Form-6 available with the Election Commission. For this, voters are required to apply at least 10 days before the nomination filing begins, he said.

As per the list released by the Office of CEO earlier in January, the total number of voters in Odisha stands at 3,18,00,787, around 5.5 lakh more than the draft electoral roll published last year. The voters include 1.63 crore males, 1.54 crore females and 2,932 transgenders.

The gender ratio of male and female voters, which was 1000:939 in the draft electoral roll last year, stands at 1000:946 in the revised list. Around 5.45 lakh first time voters in the age group of 18-19 years have been added to the list this year.

Similarly, around 4.70 lakh differently-abled voters will also exercise their franchise this year. The CEO said this time, special measures will be taken at booths for differently-abled voters and senior citizens.