Schools warned of malpractice action in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has warned stern action against schools that fail to check malpractice during the ongoing Plus Two examinations.Deputy Examination Controller of Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Prabodh Panda said, “Apart from punishment to candidates booked for resorting to unfair means, we are also mulling action against authorities of higher secondary schools, the erstwhile junior colleges, who fail to check malpractice.”

He said after the tests are over, CHSE will also analyse the quantum of cheating chits seized at examination centres where CCTV cameras are not installed.

If cases of malpractice in such centres are higher than those with CCTV cameras, it will be viewed seriously and appropriate action will be taken against the centre/school authorities. Examination Controller BK Sahu said if required, the Council will scrap these examination centres from next year.

The CHSE warning came after 56 students were booked for malpractice during the ongoing examinations in the last three days. The Council has recorded 10 cases of malpractice on March 7, 30 cases on March 8 and 16 cases on March 9.

As per practice, the answer sheets of students booked for malpractice are checked by subject experts and accordingly, the quantum of punishment is fixed by the examination committee. As per CHSE norms, if any copy material is found from a student’s possession at the time of examination, result of that particular paper will be withheld and the candidate has to appear the compartmental test to clear it.

If the material seized from a student is found to have been used in the examination, result of all his papers will be withheld. Compartmental test will not be allowed in such cases and the student has to reappear the examination next year. Similarly, a candidate who resists after being caught during malpractice will not be allowed to sit in the examination for two consecutive years.

Panda said last year, CHSE had booked around 2,500 students for malpractice. Though some of them were exonerated after it was found that the material seized from them was not related to the examination, others faced action.