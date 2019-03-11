Son held in ex-cop, wife’s murder case in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Jeypore police cracked the case of murder of a retired sub-inspector and his wife by arresting their son Latif Rehman here on Sunday.Police said Latif committed the crime over property dispute. M K Rehman, the retired sub-inspector, and his wife Fakiza Bibi, were found dead with injury marks on their bodies on Saturday. The couple was staying in Jayanagar area of the town.

Earlier reports said Latif had been to his parents’ house and found the main door closed. He suspected foul play as there was no response from inside. Later, Latif, along with some locals, entered the house from the back side and found the couple lying in a pool of blood with injury marks on their necks.

Police rushed to the spot along with sniffer dogs and a scientific team and started investigation into the matter. Koraput ASP UR Dash said two teams were formed by the police and Latif was detained for questioning.

A cyber detection team was also pressed into service. During interrogation, Latif spilled the beans and confessed that he killed his parents with an iron rod early on Saturday. He had tried to make it look like an act of robbery.

Latif said he killed his parents over property dispute. Jeypore SDPO Sagarika Nath said the accused was upset over his father’s denial to hand over the family’s property to him. The brutality of the crime sent shock waves among residents of the locality, which is one of the most populated in the town.