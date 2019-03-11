Home States Odisha

Special drive sensitises new voters in Odisha

Administrative sources said the district has received 9,132 EVMs comprising 4,572 ballot units and 4,560 control units for a total of 1,857 polling booths.

Published: 11th March 2019 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With the addition of 91,676 new voters in the electoral roll, Sundargarh district administration on Sunday organised a special campaign under second phase of awareness on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).

Deputy Collector (Election) U K Pradhan said as per direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Chief Election Officer in Odisha, the second phase of awareness drive, which started on March 6, will continue till March 31. People are being educated on use of EVMs for casting their votes and check VVPAT to ensure right casting of votes. Efforts are being made to take the awareness drive to all villages and hamlets of the district, he added.

On Sunday, the campaign was conducted at Rourkela and block headquarters of Nuagaon, Bisra, Kuanrmunda and Lathikata under Panposh sub-division. Rourkela ADM Yedulla Vijay and Panposh Sub-Collector Biswajit Mohapatra attended the awareness campaign at Rourkela.

Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven Assembly segments and the Collector is the District Election Officer (DEO). He is also the Returning Officer (RO) for Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency. Similarly, Panposh Sub-Collector is the RO for RN Pali and Rourkela constituencies. Rourkela ADM is RO for Birmitrapur. While Sundargarh Sub-Collector is the RO for Sundargarh and Talsara constituencies, Sundargarh ADM is the RO for Rajgangpur. Bonai Sub-Collector is the RO for Bonai constituency.

In the third week of January, the Final Electoral Roll-2019 was published in which as many as 91,676 voters in Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency were added taking the total number of voters to 15,00,932. In 2014, the total number of voters was  14,09,256. However, the addition of new or left out voters in the roll is still continuing.

Administrative sources said the district has received 9,132 EVMs comprising 4,572 ballot units and 4,560 control units for a total of 1,857 polling booths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp