Special drive sensitises new voters in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With the addition of 91,676 new voters in the electoral roll, Sundargarh district administration on Sunday organised a special campaign under second phase of awareness on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).

Deputy Collector (Election) U K Pradhan said as per direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Chief Election Officer in Odisha, the second phase of awareness drive, which started on March 6, will continue till March 31. People are being educated on use of EVMs for casting their votes and check VVPAT to ensure right casting of votes. Efforts are being made to take the awareness drive to all villages and hamlets of the district, he added.

On Sunday, the campaign was conducted at Rourkela and block headquarters of Nuagaon, Bisra, Kuanrmunda and Lathikata under Panposh sub-division. Rourkela ADM Yedulla Vijay and Panposh Sub-Collector Biswajit Mohapatra attended the awareness campaign at Rourkela.

Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven Assembly segments and the Collector is the District Election Officer (DEO). He is also the Returning Officer (RO) for Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency. Similarly, Panposh Sub-Collector is the RO for RN Pali and Rourkela constituencies. Rourkela ADM is RO for Birmitrapur. While Sundargarh Sub-Collector is the RO for Sundargarh and Talsara constituencies, Sundargarh ADM is the RO for Rajgangpur. Bonai Sub-Collector is the RO for Bonai constituency.

In the third week of January, the Final Electoral Roll-2019 was published in which as many as 91,676 voters in Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency were added taking the total number of voters to 15,00,932. In 2014, the total number of voters was 14,09,256. However, the addition of new or left out voters in the roll is still continuing.

Administrative sources said the district has received 9,132 EVMs comprising 4,572 ballot units and 4,560 control units for a total of 1,857 polling booths.