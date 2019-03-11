UTP caught from forest

Home States Odisha

An undertrial prisoner was nabbed from a forest early on Sunday five days after he escaped from Malkangiri sub-jail.

MALKANGIRI: An undertrial prisoner was nabbed from a forest early on Sunday five days after he escaped from Malkangiri sub-jail. A special team formed by the jail authorities raided a hideout in the forest near MV-41 village and caught the prisoner, Ajit Dakua, in the early hours.Dakua had escaped while a drain was being cleaned inside the jail premises on March 5.

The prison authorities had lodged a complaint with the police following which an operation was launched to trace the accused. His disappearance came to light when the jail authorities found the prisoner missing during regular checking at night. Dakua was lodged in the jail after he was arrested by the police in Orkel area of the district for illegal supply of ganja in January this year.

