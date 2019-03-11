Villagers threaten to boycott elections in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: People of Sarda gram panchayat have threatened to boycott polls this year over non-fulfilment of their demand for proper road to the village.Sarda gram panchayat under Jamankira block was adopted by Sambalpur MP Nagendra Pradhan in 2015 under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. Though the village has access to electricity, water and solar conservation system, it still does not have proper road connectivity.

As per reports, a project to construct concrete road from Jamankira block headquarters to Sarda was started under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. But the road has been constructed only till Khardihi border at a cost of `531.37 lakh.

Work on the remaining stretch of nine km has been stalled as around four km of it passes through a forest reserve area. Construction on the stretch cannot be undertaken without obtaining approval from the DFO.

The villagers and members of the panchayat had approached the Forest department as well as the district administration but in vain.

Concerned over the state of affairs, members of the gram panchayat had convened a meeting of people from five nearby villages. The villagers decided to boycott the upcoming General Elections if the road is not constructed by March 10. A memorandum in this regard was submitted to Kuchinda Sub-Collector on March 4.

The deadline given by the villagers ended on Sunday. Sarpanch Umakanta Padhan, said, “During the period, our issue has been highlighted by the media but no action was taken by the authorities concerned.” He said if no assurance regarding the villagers’ demand is received by Monday, then the villagers will stick to their decision of boycotting the upcoming polls.