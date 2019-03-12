Home States Odisha

BJD looking for fresh woman face in Jajpur

With the party playing women reservation card and the seat reserved for a Scheduled Caste candidate, political observers say the chances of woman candidate this time look bright.

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Even though the ruling BJD has not yet made any announcement of its nominee for Jajpur reserved Lok Sabha seat, speculation is rife that the party is looking for a fresh woman face to field from the Parliamentary constituency. According to sources, the ruling party is treading cautiously in the nomination of party’s candidate from the seat where it had won for four consecutive terms since 2000. Though the BJD has a woman candidate in Rita Tarai, the party may not consider her due to consistent poor performance.

With the party playing women reservation card and the seat reserved for a Scheduled Caste candidate, political observers say the chances of woman candidate this time look bright. A massive exercise is on to finalise a list of candidates. Six names doing the rounds are sitting MLA Pramila Malik, serving doctor Sefali Malik, serving finance officer R Sethy, NIC Director Rabindra Narayan Behera, former MLA Parameswar Sethy and former MP Mohan Jena. Among the MP ticket aspirants, Dr Malik, R Sethy and Rabindra Narayan Behera are ahead in the race.

The other two parties, Congress and BJP are yet to declare their candidates.
The seat, which would go for elections in fourth phase on April 29, has seven Assembly seats - Sukinda, Binjharpur, Jajpur, Barachana, Bari, Dharmasala, Korei.

