BJD targets poll panel over 4-phase elections

Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that BJD has violated the model code of conduct.

Published: 12th March 2019 10:14 AM

Chief minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The ruling BJD on Monday targeted Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha Surendra Kumar on the poll schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections beginning April 11.BJD spokesperson Amar Patnaik alleged that going by the four-phase election schedule in Odisha as announced by the ECI, it appears that the CEO has been influenced by BJP. Opposing the decision of the ECI, Patnaik said Andhra Pradesh with 25 and Gujarat with 26 seats have more Lok Sabha constituencies than Odisha which has 21 seats.

“While Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat have single-phase polling on April 11 and April 23 respectively, why has the ECI decided to conduct Lok Sabha polls in four-phases in Odisha? From this, it seems that the election schedule has been prepared to suit the BJP. In States where BJP’s prospects are weak, multiple phases of elections have been scheduled,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that BJD has violated the model code of conduct. A delegation of BJP met the CEO at his office here and submitted a memorandum alleging that the ruling party is yet to remove several hoardings highlighting its welfare schemes. They also alleged that in most of the PDS outlets, four LED bulbs are being provided to each poor household free of cost under ‘Ama Ghare LED Light Karyakrama’ scheme of the State Government.

In a memorandum submitted to the CEO, Congress also alleged that BJD and BJP have not removed advertisement billboards carrying photographs of PM Narendra Modi and CM Naveen Patnaik at a number of places though the Model Code of Conduct has already come into force with the announcement of elections. 

