BJP attacks Odisha government on eligible farmers’ list

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Monday accused the State Government of deliberately holding back the list of farmers eligible for livelihood assistance under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) to promote its Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme.

Expressing doubts over the veracity of beneficiaries under KALIA scheme, State BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty asked the Government to explain why it sent an incomplete list of around nine lakh farmers to the Centre for inclusion under PM-KISAN when it has access to the complete list of agricultural workers in Odisha.

He said the names of beneficiaries have been removed from the State Government website following large-scale complaints about undeserving people including family members and relatives of ruling BJD leaders and their supporters figuring in the list and many of them receiving the benefit multiple times.



Mohanty alleged that the beneficiaries have been selected on party lines keeping the ensuing elections in mind.