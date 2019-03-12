Home States Odisha

Hunt on for Naveen Patnaik’s women brigade

The name of former minister Pramila Mallik is being speculated as the likely candidate for Jajpur which has sitting MP Rita Tarai.

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik announcing to field 33 per cent women in the Lok Sabha polls from Odisha, speculation is rife over the constituencies and the candidates who will enter the fray in the upcoming elections.

As the ruling BJD will have to nominate seven women candidates to meet the reservation target, the names of several probables have already started doing the rounds in political circles and some of them met the party supremo at the Naveen Nivas here on Monday. Sources said Sunita Biswal, daughter of Congress veteran and former chief minister Hemananda Biswal who joined the ruling BJD on Saturday, will be fielded from Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat while sitting MP Shakuntala Laguri will be the candidate from Keonjhar constituency.

The name of former minister Pramila Mallik is being speculated as the likely candidate for Jajpur which has sitting MP Rita Tarai. Both Mallik and Tarai met Naveen. Mallik, however, told media persons that she is interested to contest Assembly elections. Besides, sitting MP from Kandhamal Pratyusha Rajeswari Singh also met the Chief Minister. Sources, however, maintained that Pratyusha is interested to contest Assembly polls from Nayagarh constituency and the party may change the Lok Sabha candidate.

Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat may also go to a woman for which the party is in search of a suitable candidate. Sources said some of the sitting MPs may be rested to pave the way for their wives. Subhasini Jena, wife of Balasore MP Rabindra Jena is being considered to be fielded from the seat. However, a decision is yet to be taken in this regard. A woman candidate is also likely to be fielded from Dhenkanal.

Hunt on for CM’s women brigade

Sitting MP from the constituency Tathagat Satpathy has announced his decision to quit politics.
The Chief Minister on Monday said the list of his party’s candidates for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be announced soon. Talking to media persons here, he said the process for selection of candidates is on and the list will be finalised very soon. Claiming that the BJD is fully prepared for the polls, Naveen said, “The BJD will come out with flying colours in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.” 

Asked how the party will manage retired bureaucrats who are joining the BJD in large number, he said, “We will manage well.” Meanwhile, the Chief Minister appointed former bureaucrat Gopabandhu Dash as his political secretary. Prior to this new assignment, Dash was working in the Chief Minister’s Office.

