Measures for man-animal conflict areas

Published: 12th March 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  Special measures will be taken in the areas affected by man-animal conflict for smooth conduct of voting in the upcoming elections, said Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan here on Monday.
The district administration has created a group on WhatsApp to keep a tab on the movement of elephants in the region. Adequate steps will be taken to avoid any untoward incidents relating to elephant movement, which may impact the polling process, he said.

Reviewing the poll preparations, the Collector asked the officials to ensure all necessary facilities at the polling booths, including ramps for persons with disability (PwDs) and cent per cent completion of the voter identification cards. The district has a total of 9,21,309 voters, including 17,000 PwDs. The administration has sought approval of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for providing wheelchairs to the PwDs voters at 1,020 polling booths.

He also reiterated the need for increasing the poll percentage this time.  Later, the Collector interacted with the representatives of political parties at the Collectorate. Meanwhile, the administration has removed several hoardings put up by both the Central and State Governments in the district. Steps are being taken to verify the social media accounts of political leaders and candidates. Similarly, awareness drive on use of EVM and VVPAT is being conducted in all panchayats, he added.

