Khurda Jyotindra Nath Mitra quits BJP, returns to BJD

BHUBANESWAR: In a jolt to BJP, former MLA from Khurda Jyotindra Nath Mitra returned to the ruling BJD’s fold. Mitra joined BJD at Naveen Nivas here on Monday in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He had represented Khurda Assembly constituency twice from 2000 to 2004 as an independent candidate supported by BJD and from 2004 to 2009 as a BJD member.

Welcoming Mitra back to BJD, Naveen said his return will strengthen the party in Khurda Assembly constituency as well as the entire district. Mitra said he was associated with BJD for a long time and built the party organisation in the constituency along with sitting MLA Rajendra Sahu. Apart from Mitra, BJP’s candidate for Nilagiri Assembly constituency in 2014 polls Sushamarani Biswal also joined BJD at Naveen Nivas on the day.