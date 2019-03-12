Home States Odisha

Khurda Jyotindra Nath Mitra quits BJP, returns to BJD

 In a jolt to BJP, former MLA from Khurda Jyotindra Nath Mitra returned to the ruling BJD’s fold.

Published: 12th March 2019 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a jolt to BJP, former MLA from Khurda Jyotindra Nath Mitra returned to the ruling BJD’s fold. Mitra joined BJD at Naveen Nivas here on Monday in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He had represented Khurda Assembly constituency twice from 2000 to 2004 as an independent candidate supported by BJD and from 2004 to 2009 as a BJD member.

Welcoming Mitra back to BJD, Naveen said his return will strengthen the party in Khurda Assembly constituency as well as the entire district. Mitra said he was associated with BJD for a long time and built the party organisation in the constituency along with sitting MLA Rajendra Sahu. Apart from Mitra, BJP’s candidate for Nilagiri Assembly constituency in 2014 polls Sushamarani Biswal also joined BJD at Naveen Nivas on the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Khurda Jyotindra Nath Mitra BJD BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp