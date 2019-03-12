Home States Odisha

Parleys on for tickets for Puri LS seat

With the greatest spectacle of democracy in the world set to unfold in the coming days, hectic parleys are on for party tickets from Puri Lok Sabha constituency.

Published: 12th March 2019 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI: With the greatest spectacle of democracy in the world set to unfold in the coming days, hectic parleys are on for party tickets from Puri Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency, formed in 1998, comprises Puri, Pipili, Satyabadi, Chilika, Nayagarh, Brahmagiri and Ranpur Assembly seats. While the present MP Pinaki Mishra of BJD will be seeking a third term, speculations are rife that the ruling party may field a new face this time.

The name of former Mumbai police commissioner Arup Patnaik from is doing the rounds even as Mishra who returned to the Lok Sabha twice from the seat is depending on party legislators to back him for the ticket. However, he has been under fire from detractors in the party for not maintaining contact with the masses and this has been conveyed to party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. 

In BJP, the party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra is believed to be vying for the ticket. Sources said the saffron party may also consider the names of veteran film actress Mahasweta Rai, Dr Basant Kumar Pati and former Odisha DGP Prakash Mishra. However, all this may change if Prime Minister Narendra Modi decides to contest from the constituency. 

BJP is enthused after its performance in the last panchayat and zilla parishad polls and is confident of causing an upset in the constituency which has remained a fortress of BJD. Of the seven Assembly seats, BJD had won in six while Chilika had gone to BJP. The party has strengthened its position in Brahmagiri where former Congress leader late Lulu Mohapatra’s daughter Upasana and brother Lalitendu along with his followers have joined it. 

In Congress, leader of the party’s Krushak Cell Amiya Pattnaik, youth leader Jaikrushna Patnaik and Sucharita Mohanty, the daughter of former Union Minister Brajmohan Mohanty and noted journalist Satya Rai are said to be in the forefront of the ticket race. Sources said Congress may also support former Union Minister and Samata Kranti Dal leader Brajkishore Tripatahy, who has represented the constituency thrice, if it enters into an agreement with his party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puri LS seat Lok Sabha Pinaki Mishra Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp