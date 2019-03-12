Poll code axe on posters, banners  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hours after the model code of conduct was imposed by Election Commission of India for the ensuing General Elections, the administration in districts and civic bodies across the State on Monday launched a drive to remove posters, banners and hoardings of Government advertisements having photographs of political leaders.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha Surendra Kumar on Sunday had asked all stakeholders including Government departments and district Collectors to ensure proper implementation of the model code of conduct. He had also directed for removal of hoardings of Government advertisements having photos of political leaders within 24 hours. Accordingly, special teams were formed in districts to identify locations where such banners, posters and hoardings had been erected and remove them.

In the State Capital, eight enforcement squads were formed by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the purpose. The squads have already removed 150 hoardings and 500 advertisement kiosks, BMC officials said. The CEO said district Collectors, Government departments and Public Sector Undertakings have also been requested to report instances of violation of the Model Code of Conduct for necessary action. The stakeholders have been asked to appoint nodal officers at block, district and State levels. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) as well as administrators of various Government websites have also been directed to remove photographs of political leaders from their domain.

Kumar said his office will keep an eye on social media accounts of various Government departments, agencies and political parties to ensure that the Model Code of Conduct is enforced strictly. “Paid news is another area which needs to be monitored. We have created a special cell for this purpose,” he said. Sources said any paid news noticed by the CEO will be added to the poll expenditure of the political party or candidate concerned. The poll expenditure limit of a candidate in Odisha is `28 lakh for Assembly elections and `70 lakh for Lok Sabha polls.