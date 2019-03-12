Home States Odisha

Speculation over BJD’s Dhenkanal nominee

With Tathagat Satpathy’s withdrawal from politics, speculation is rife over the possible BJD candidate for Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat.

By BK Rout
Express News Service

ANGUL: With Tathagat Satpathy’s withdrawal from politics, speculation is rife over the possible BJD candidate for Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat.Though the ruling party is yet to announce its list, the names of Sambalpur MP Nagendra Pradhan, who hails from Hindol Assembly segment under the constituency, Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick and former MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal are doing rounds. Nagendra is said to be is said to be a frontrunner in the ticket race.

However, sources said in order to counter anti-incumbency, the party supremo may also choose to field a new face from the seat. The party is treading very cautiously on candidate selection as the BJD has retained the seat since 2004 and is faced with the twin challenge of resurgent BJP candidate Rudra Narayan Pani and Congress aspirant KP Singhdeo who won the seat more than sixth time.

While Satpathy’s decision to quit politics has sparked a buzz in political circles across the State, political observers said it is still not clear if the sitting MP willingly left or he was forced to leave the seat. Satpathy was first elected from the seat in 1998 but lost to senior Congress leader and former Union minister KP Singhdeo in 2000. He wrested the seat back in 2004.

Meanwhile, the decision of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to ensure 33 per cent candidates fielded in the forthcoming polls are women had also fuelled speculations of former State Mahila Congress chief Sasmita Behera to be fielded from the seat. However, Behera refuted any such talk. 

