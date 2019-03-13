Bhawanipatna college faces encroachment  issue

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The Government College (Autonomous) Bhawanipatna, which was recently accorded university status, is facing the problem of shortage of teaching and non-teaching staff and rampant encroachment.

Besides, around 9 acre Government land allotted to the institution has not been recorded in its favour. Out of sanctioned posts of 59 teaching staff, 36 are lying vacant while of the 71 sanctioned posts of non-teaching staff, 41 are yet to be filled up. Sources said the educational institution is spread over 55 acre land and of it, 46 acre and 34 decimal was donated by former King of Kalahandi Pratap Kesari Deo and Lalsaheb Kadam Chandra Deo in 1960.

Around 5 acre, belonging to the institution, has been encroached upon. A family is forcibly occupying a portion of the land inside the premises of new ladies’ hostel due to which a boundary wall is yet to be constructed. The Public Health department has constructed a pump house on the campus on 56 decimal land in 2017 with the aim of supplying water to the college, its residential area and hostels on priority. The work on the pump house has already been completed and water supply too has started, but the college and its premises are yet to benefit from it.

Sources said on March 27, 1962, around 9 acre Government land was handed over to the Education department for construction and expansion of the college. However, this land has not yet been recorded in favour of the college. A dispensary of Urban Health Mission has been constructed on the land.

Principal in-charge Dr Baba Mishra said he is in touch with the district administration for eviction of encroachments and to record the Government land in favour of the college. He said as the college has already been accorded university status, the basic needs of the institution need to be fulfilled.