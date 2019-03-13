Candidates to advertise criminal records thrice: CEO Surendra Kumar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha Surendra Kumar on Tuesday said candidates of all political parties contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls will have to publish their criminal records in print and electronic media and disclose their Income Tax return for the last five years in their election affidavits.

Kumar, who convened a meeting with all political parties of the State to seek their cooperation and inform them about new rules and provisions of Election Commission of India (ECI), said criminal records of a candidate must include details regarding pending cases. “Candidates will have to publish their criminal records thrice anytime during the nomination process and campaigning period,” he said.

The cost of publication of the criminal antecedents will be added to the expenditure of the candidates concerned.

Besides, candidates will have to share details about their foreign assets and liabilities, if any, as well as movable and immovable assets in their affidavits. Candidates filing nomination papers will also be required to reveal their Permanent Account Number (PAN).

The meeting was attended by representatives of eight political parties including the ruling BJD, BJP, Congress, BSP, CPI and CPM. With the Model Code of Conduct coming into force, Kumar spelt out the ‘dos and don’ts’ to be followed by political parties during this period. He said the Election Commission will keep a strict vigil on the poll expenditure of candidates. “Two separate poll expense registers will be maintained by the candidate and Assistant Expenditure Observers. In case of any mismatch in the expenditure figure, the candidate will asked to give an explanation,” he said.

The CEO said the Income Tax department has come up with a helpline number, which will be announced in a day or two, to allow public and political parties to report about irregularities in poll expenditure by a candidate.