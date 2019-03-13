Home States Odisha

Exhibition to highlight WASH project

The exhibition will remain open for public till March 16.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A five-day exhibition organised by Practical Action to showcase the ways in which projects undertaken in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector help people in transforming their lives was inaugurated at Jaydev Bhawan here on Tuesday.  

In a photography series titled ‘Building Healthy Communities’, Practical Action has put up photos of individuals and communities in Choudwar Municipality to highlight the positive outcomes of ‘Swachh Samudai project’ in WASH sector. The project has been implemented by the NGO with support from H&M Foundation and local partner Ruchika Social Service Organisation. 

The photographs clicked by UK-based Tom Oldham highlight how Swachh Samudai has helped slum communities in Choudwar town improve their health through better access to safe drinking water and sanitation services. 

Officials of Practical Action said the organisation has distributed affordable terafil water filters to 1,000 persons and has set up nine community toilets in the area under the project. It has now proposed allotment of land for establishment of a faecal sludge treatment plant in the municipality area to prevent contamination of groundwater.  

“The project supports municipal authorities to ensure proper implementation of WASH in the State,” said project coordinator of Practical Action Birupakshya Dixit. The exhibition will remain open for public till March 16.

