Fate of 783 matric students in limbo

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) failing to take a decision on cancellation of English test at three centres following reports of malpractice and missing OMR sheets, the fate of 783 students who had appeared the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examinations this year continues to hang in balance.

The examination committee meeting of BSE on Tuesday failed to arrive at any conclusion on the matter. The 783 students include 675 from three examination centres at Balangir, Dhenkanal and Cuttack districts where the second language English test was cancelled on reports of rampant malpractice.

The remaining 108 students are from an examination centre in Malkangiri district where the OMR answer sheets went missing.

“The members of the examination committee held extensive discussions on various issues and irregularities that had come to fore during the examination. The panel analysed the rules and regulations, official reports and also the memorandum of the guardians’ committee regarding the malpractice and missing OMR sheets. However, no decision could be taken on the matter,” said BSE President Jahan Ara Begum.

The examination committee will soon convene another meeting to decide on the matter. The Board will act accordingly, she said.

Asked about the error that was noticed in OMR sheets in respect to omission of choice ‘D’, the BSE President said the matter has already been solved with modification of the software and there will be no problem in evaluating the answer scripts on computer.

The BSE had cancelled the English test of 222 students at Ghunsar Government High School in Balangir, 226 at PR High School in Dhenkanal and 227 students at Krupasindhu High School in Cuttack.

The OMR sheets of 108 students appearing the test at Podia SSD High School in Malkangiri had also gone missing.