Final list of Congress likely by March 20

BHUBANESWAR: Finalisation of list of candidates for the ensuing General Elections was deferred again as the screening committee of Congress, which met at New Delhi on Monday, failed to reach any conclusion. 

The list of candidates, which was to be finalised by March 10, is likely to be ready by March 20. The screening committee is scheduled to meet again in the national Capital on March 16 to finalise the candidate list. 

Admitting that the party is yet to finalise the tickets, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik said discussions have been held by the screening panel about selection of candidates for the first three phases of polls. Candidates have been shortlisted for 15 Lok Sabha and some Assembly seats and OPCC will declare their names after receiving a nod from the Central Election Committee. He said no discussions have been held for the fourth phase polls so far. Leader of Congress Legislature Party Narasingh Mishra also said discussions are continuing and candidates are yet to be finalised. “We will announce the names of the candidates soon,” he said. 

Meanwhile, Prithvi Ballav Patnaik, son of former Chief Minister late JB Patnaik, is keen to contest the upcoming Assembly polls from Begunia constituency which his father had represented twice.  
“The Congress has a strong base in Begunia-Bolgarh Assembly constituency. I will contest elections if the party nominates me,” he said. Prithvi has so far stayed away from politics.

