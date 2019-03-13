Four sitting MPs likely to miss BJD tickets

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As political parties grapple with the problem of candidate selection for the upcoming polls, speculation is rife that the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is likely to deny tickets to all the four sitting MPs and more than a dozen MLAs for the first phase elections.

Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput Lok Sabha constituencies including the Assembly segments will go to polls in the first phase on April 11. While sources said sitting MP from Kalahandi Arka Keshari Deo is unlikely to be renominated by the party, a woman candidate is likely to be fielded from Nabarangpur seat.

Names of former Rajya Sabha MP Bhupinder Singh and former minister and sitting MLA from Dharamgarh Pushpendra Singh Deo are doing the rounds as probable candidates from Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat. Similarly, speculation is rife that a woman candidate will be fielded from Nabarangpur seat and sitting MP Balabhadra Majhi may contest the Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, former minister and sitting BJD MLA from Lanjigarh Balabhadra Majhi said a survey should be conducted in his Assembly constituency and the most popular aspirant given the ticket. Majhi was reacting to the induction of Pradip Dishari, the Congress candidate from Lanjigarh, to BJD on Tuesday.

Majhi is not the only BJD MLA who is uncertain about getting renomination from the ruling party. Former MLA Jitu Mitra was inducted into BJD on Monday as a result of which renomination of sitting MLA Rajendra Sahu has become uncertain.

BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said his party will go solo in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. “We have decided to go it alone for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. We will have no alliance with any party for the polls,” he told mediapersons.

Asked about the criteria for selection of party candidates because of the large number of aspirants, the CM said winnability will be the only yardstick for selection of candidates.

On Monday, Naveen had said that the process for selection of candidates is on and the list will be announced very soon. Asked about BJD’s poll plans, he said his party was fully prepared. “The BJD will come out with flying colours in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections,” the CM said.

Asked how the party will manage retired bureaucrats who are joining BJD in large numbers, Naveen said, “We will manage well.”