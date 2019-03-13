Home States Odisha

Guardians of SC/ST students on hunger strike

The agitators’ demand to see the inquiry report was ignored.

Published: 13th March 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The guardians of SC/ST students, led by Rupendra Mishra, vice-chairman of Ideal Public School, Patenigaon, under Raghunathpur  block, went on  hunger strike in front of the Block Education Office demanding facilities for their children on Tuesday.        

Under Right to Education Act, 2009, there is a provision which requires private schools to reserve 25 per cent of their seats for children belonging to “weaker sections and disadvantaged groups”.  It is also mandatory for these schools to provide free and compulsory education to all children from the age of six to fourteen years as it is their fundamental right.  

“A total of 16 students from the SC, ST and weaker section categories were eligible to get `9,600 each in 2014-2015. Five students were entitled to get `9,600 each in 2015-2016. But not a single student has received benefits from the department so far. In 2016-2017, an amount of `34,000 was sanctioned in favour of four students. The department has even given Certificate of Recognition for the year 2017-2018,” Mishra added.

Meanwhile, Block Education Officer Rajshree Sahu clarified that during inquiry, it was found that the students for the years 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 were not eligible to get the deemed benefits. The agitators’ demand to see the inquiry report was ignored.
 

