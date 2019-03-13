Harassment complaint against doc

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: A woman has alleged sexual harassment by a doctor posted at Barpada Community Health Centre in Bhadrak district.

The 38-year-old woman of an area under Airfield police limits in Bhubaneswar, has lodged First Information Report in Bhadrak town police station alleging sexual harassment and physical torture by the doctor.

As per the complaint, they met through a matrimonial website in Koraput where he was posted as a senior doctor and have been in a relationship for the last two years.

The doctor had promised marriage, she claimed.

“When I asked him to legalise the relationship, the doctor not only abused me but also threatened to kill me”, said the complainant.

Bhadrak town place station Inspector In Charge Sarojini Singh said, a case has been registered basing on the complaint and investigation is on.