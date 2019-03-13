Holy mast for Thakurani Yatra erected

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The holy mast for the biennial Maa Budhi Thakurani Yatra was erected at Desibehera street as per schedule late on Monday.

A large number of devotees stayed awake till early on Tuesday to participate in the procession which started from Thakurani temple street and culminated at Desibehera street. The timing and date of the important ritual was fixed by Sidhanti, the priest of the yatra. The event is celebrated every two years.

The yatra has a history of more than two centuries. The first Thakurani Yatra was celebrated in April, 1779. Dera, a community of weavers and their head Desibehera, play a major role in the yatra.

The organiser of the yatra, Durga Prasad Desibehera, said the district administration was urged to conduct the event for 32 days. However, the authorities concerned have agreed to allow the organisers to conduct the yatra for 30 days starting March 29, he said. During the period, the Goddess will leave Thakurani temple and stay at a temporary temple at Desibehera street.