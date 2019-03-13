Home States Odisha

Holy mast for Thakurani Yatra erected

The holy mast for the biennial Maa Budhi Thakurani Yatra was erected at Desibehera street as per schedule late on Monday.

Published: 13th March 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees holding the holy mast at Desibehera street in Berhampur on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The holy mast for the biennial Maa Budhi Thakurani Yatra was erected at Desibehera street as per schedule late on Monday.

A large number of devotees stayed awake till early on Tuesday to participate in the procession which started from Thakurani temple street and culminated at Desibehera street. The timing and date of the important ritual was fixed by Sidhanti, the priest of the yatra. The event is celebrated every two years.

The yatra has a history of more than two centuries. The first Thakurani Yatra was celebrated in April, 1779. Dera, a community of weavers and their head Desibehera, play a major role in the yatra.

The organiser of the yatra, Durga Prasad Desibehera, said the district administration was urged to conduct the event for 32 days. However, the authorities concerned have agreed to allow the organisers to conduct the yatra for 30 days starting March 29, he said. During the period, the Goddess will leave Thakurani temple and stay at a temporary temple at Desibehera street. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp