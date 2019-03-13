Angered over road construction under PMGSY, 20 maoists kill farm supervisor, torch vehicles

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Two days after the election schedule was announced, Maoists broke their lull by killing a farm supervisor and torching two vehicles in Kukurkundi village under Mathili police limits on Monday night.

A group of 20 armed Maoists attacked the contractor’s camp late in the night and set the two construction vehicles on fire. The sudden act of violence was triggered by the Maoists’ resistance to the ongoing PMGSY road construction in the area.

Later, the rebels tied at least six employees of the construction company to a tree and assaulted them. They dragged farm supervisor Krushna Swain from the camp and questioned him as to why the road construction between Temurapali and Kukurkundi was undertaken despite their repeated warnings.

Meanwhile, the other employees fled the spot.

The rebels then killed Swain by slitting his throat. Darva Division of CPI(Maoist), which operates at Sukma in Chhattisgarh, Mathili in Malkangiri district and Boipariguda in Koraput district, is stated to be behind the crime, sources said. Combing and search operations have intensified in the area.