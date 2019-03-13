MG University answer papers found on roadside

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a clear case of negligence by Mahatma Gandhi University, around 30 evaluated answer sheets of BSc Biotechnology (third semester) were recovered from the roadside at Thottakkattukara Junction near Aluva on Tuesday. Autorickshaw drivers recovered the answer sheets from the road side.

Upon finding out they were MG University answer sheets, they alerted Jerome Michael, chairman of the Public Works standing committee of Aluva municipality and councillor Lalitha Ganeshan, who in turn handed them over to Aluva East Police.

The police registered an FIR under CrPC Section 102 (any property which may be alleged or suspected to have been stolen, or which may be found under circumstances which create suspicion of the commission of any offence) of CrPC. Police said the answer sheets might have fallen out of the vehicle while being taken to the university.

MG University VC Sabu Thomas said the teacher, the chief examiner and the camp officer concerned have been suspended from exam duties. An inquiry committee has been formed with R Prakash, convenor, syndicate sub-committee on exams, and Syndicate members Tomichan Joseph and A Jose as members.