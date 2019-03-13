Home States Odisha

Notice for norm violation

JAGATSINGHPUR: The District Education Officer (DEO) on Tuesday issued show-cause notice to the Principal of St Xavier High School, Jagatsinghpur for running the school even after its certificate of recognition (COR) was withdrawn.

He has been asked to explain within 15 days. Failure to do so will attract a fine up to Rs 1 lakh.

Sources said as per Right to Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act-2009 and Odisha Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Rules-2010 under Section 18(1), no school other than that established, owned or controlled by the appropriate government or local authority shall function without obtaining a COR from such authority.

As per this Act, School and Mass Education department had issued the guidelines for issuance of COR to the privately-managed schools by the DEO concerned. ENS

