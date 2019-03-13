Rahul’s freebies promise gives anxiety to BJD, BJP

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s back-to-back visits to Odisha and his promises of freebies has created a flutter in the rival BJD and BJP camps in Koraput. With promises like total farm loan waiver, hike in minimum support price, minimum income guarantee, job guarantee along with other sops appearing to be influencing voters in the tribal-dominated region, the opponents are back to redrawing their counter strategies.

The ruling BJD has been counting on the KALIA scheme and the popularity of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to see it through for the third time in the Koraput Lok Sabha seat along with the Assembly constituencies under it. But following the unexpected response to Rahul’s recent rally at Jeypore, the party seems to be gripped with nervous anxiety.

The Parivartan rally on March 8 saw an attendance of over one lakh people from across the tribal region which far surpassed the gathering at Naveen’s public meeting a few days earlier, despite the CM distributing benefits of KALIA and other welfare schemes among the targeted sections.

Rahul announced to waive farm loans, increase minimum support price (MSP) of paddy upto `2,500 per quintal and provide free education to girls if voted to power in 2019 General Elections. This already has a visible impact on the people as more than 70 per cent of voters of Koraput and Nabarangpur Parliamentary constituencies are farmers, most of whom have taken loans.

While a perceptible undercurrent for Congress has developed, the BJD leadership has intensified its counter-campaigning measures in the region. Along with the mass contact approach, it is also set to deploy senior leaders to negate the Congress rise. The party is also set to organise a mega rally at Jeypore shortly.

On the other hand, the BJP, which has gained a foothold in the district after nine-time MP and former Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang along with former MP Jayaram Pangi joining it, is also leaving no stone unturned to take the fight to the opponents. The party, however, has not been able to capitalise on the popular Central schemes like Ujjwala, Soubhagya and Swachh Bharat sanitation.

The local party unit has urged the State leadership to hold a grand rally here by inviting top leaders including party president Amit Shah to counter Rahul Gandhi effect on the electorate. Political observers said the freebies and doles had a discernible impact on the voters which Rahul seems to have achieved to an extent and it will take greater efforts and announcements by the BJD and BJP to prevent it from translating into votes.

Malkangiri admin gears up to enforce model code

Malkangiri: After the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll schedule for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the district administration has geared up its machinery to strictly enforce the model code of conduct. Banners and hoardings of different political parties at Balimela and Malkangiri were removed. At a meeting held at the Collectorate conference hall here on Tuesday, Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal, who is also the district education officer, said financial transactions made in different banks would be monitored by his office on a regular basis. Agarwal said bulk purchases have been banned and a directive on bar on new work orders has been issued. Stating that the administration is committed to ensure free and fair elections in the district, he said flying squads and static surveillance has been put in place as soon as the model code of conduct came into effect. The Collector said the ECI has been requested to provide two helicopters for use in the sensitive booths in cut-off areas during the polls.

Drive against criminals

Puri: After the announcement of dates for General Elections, Puri police has swung into action to nab anti-socials to ensure free and fair polls. Inspector General of Police Soumendra Priyadarshi said a bike lifting racket was busted on Tuesday and 33 stolen vehicles were recovered. Eight persons arrested in this connection belong to areas under Brahamgiri police limits. In another incident, a criminal was nabbed after an encounter. Priyadarshi said when police were on trail of one Rasmiranjan Panda of Kumutipatana, he opened fire at them. In retaliation, police shot him and he sustained injury in his legs. He was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

Puri Collector reviews poll preparations

Puri: Of the total 1,593 polling booths, 145 are highly sensitive, said District Election Officer Jyotiprakash Das. Electronic system was being put in place at 193 booths for live webcasting of voting, said Das. Adequate number of paramilitary forces would be deployed at the booths, he added. Efforts are also on to lay ramps for the differently-abled in all polling stations, he said, adding there are 18,200 differently-able voters in the district. Within a fortnight, all the polling centres would have ramps besides potable water, power connection, toilets and shelters for the voters, Das said. A GPS tracking system would be installed in all sector officers’ units for transportation of EVMs and VVPATs to polling stations. A total of 12,448 employees, including 1,700 women, have been deployed for polling process while about `9 crore would be spent, he added.