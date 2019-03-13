Home States Odisha

Railways to operate special trains for Holi

In a bid to clear additional rush of passengers during Holi and facilitate the wait-listed passengers, the Indian Railways has decided to run a pair of special trains between Kolkata and Puri.

Published: 13th March 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to clear additional rush of passengers during Holi and facilitate the wait-listed passengers, the Indian Railways has decided to run a pair of special trains between Kolkata and Puri.
The Kolkata-Puri Special Train will leave Kolkata at 11.50 pm on March 20 and arrive at Puri at 9.35 am on the following day. In the return direction, the train will leave Puri at 2 pm on March 21 and reach Kolkata at 11.55 pm on the same day.

The train with two AC-2 tier, as many AC-3 tier, 11 sleeper class and four general second class coaches will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur and Andul (via Bhattanagar) from both the directions.

It has also been decided to provide an additional stoppage of Puri-Durg-Puri Express at Sainthala. The train from Puri will arrive at Sainthala at 5.02 am and will leave at 05.03 am towards Durg. In the return direction, it will arrive at Sainthala at 9.50 pm and will leave at 09.51 pm towards Puri.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp