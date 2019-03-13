Railways to operate special trains for Holi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to clear additional rush of passengers during Holi and facilitate the wait-listed passengers, the Indian Railways has decided to run a pair of special trains between Kolkata and Puri.

The Kolkata-Puri Special Train will leave Kolkata at 11.50 pm on March 20 and arrive at Puri at 9.35 am on the following day. In the return direction, the train will leave Puri at 2 pm on March 21 and reach Kolkata at 11.55 pm on the same day.

The train with two AC-2 tier, as many AC-3 tier, 11 sleeper class and four general second class coaches will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur and Andul (via Bhattanagar) from both the directions.

It has also been decided to provide an additional stoppage of Puri-Durg-Puri Express at Sainthala. The train from Puri will arrive at Sainthala at 5.02 am and will leave at 05.03 am towards Durg. In the return direction, it will arrive at Sainthala at 9.50 pm and will leave at 09.51 pm towards Puri.