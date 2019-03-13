Home States Odisha

State BJP meet to chalk out poll plan

Among others, State BJP president Basanta Panda, Leader of BJP Legislature Party K V Singhdeo and bureaucrat-turned-politician Aparajita Sarangi were present.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With elections to the Odisha Assembly and Lok Sabha barely a month away, the core group of the State BJP had a brainstorming session for over two hours at the party headquarters here on Tuesday to chalk out strategy for the upcoming polls and selection of probable candidates.

While there is no official statement on what transpired in the closed-door meeting attended by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, party’s national joint general secretary (organisation) Soudan Singh and newly inducted national vice-president Baijayant Panda, BJP sources said a range of issues related to criteria for selection of candidates, campaign strategy for the elections and use of digital media to monitor the campaigning activities were discussed in the meet. 

“A preliminary discussion was held on the candidates shortlisted for Assembly  and Parliamentary constituencies. After evaluation of the aspirants, a list of probable candidates will be sent to BJP Parliamentary board for approval,” the sources said.

Prior to the meeting, BJP national general secretary and Odisha in-charge Arun Singh told mediapersons that the party will release its list of candidates for the first phase election within a week.
On being asked about chances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi contesting from Puri Lok Sabha constituency, Singh said, “The party’s Parliamentary board will take a decision on it.”

Asserting that BJP will form Government in the State, he said the party is trying hard to win as many Parliamentary seat from Odisha as it can to ensure re-lection of BJP Government at the Centre.
“There is huge excitement in Odisha after Panda joined the BJP. The countdown for BJD has begun and BJP will form Government in the State,” Singh said.

The meeting also discussed about the ongoing Vijay Sankalp Yatra undertaken in different parts of the State.

