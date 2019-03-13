Students walk out of exam hall over cheating demand

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: As many as 68 college students writing the annual Plus Two examination, walked out of the hall on Tuesday demanding that malpractices be allowed.

According to the College Principal Santosini Satpathy, arrangements were made in a hall on the top floor of the college building, which is under CCTV surveillance. The 68 students of total 127 stopped writing a few minutes after the exam began and demanded that the authorities must allow malpractice inside the exam hall. They left the hall and sat on a dharna on the corridor.

When things went out of control, the college authorities informed District Collector and SP who rushed to the spot. Collector Sudhansu Mohan Samal and Superintendent of Police Rahul Jain reached the college and seized the answer sheets, questions papers as well as admit cards from the students, Satpathy said.

“The Collector and police seized their question papers and took down the names and roll numbers of students stating that action will be taken against those students as per the law,” said Satpathy. The seized papers were returned to the college authorities.