Vedic scholars awarded

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The first Veda Vidwan Samman, instituted by Tiratarang, was awarded to vedic scholars Priyabrata Das, Brajabandhu Panda, Birendra Kumar Panda and Bikash Panda recently.

The vedic researchers were awarded at the 22nd foundation day event of Tiratarang publishing house at Jaydev Bhawan here.

Eminent short story writer Susmita Bagchi was awarded the prestigious ‘Tirataranga Puraskar’ for the year 2019 for her contribution in the field of literature. The publication house presented ‘Tirataranga Samman’ for the current year to Rabi Panda (novel), Dhananjay Swain (lyrics), Bighneswar Sahu (features), Amiya Pandab (editing), Susant Kumar Nayak (poem), Chittaranjan Chiranjit (young novelist) and Sanjay Mishra (literature work).

Two books - ‘Vaidika Bandana’ and ‘Eka Eka Jibana’ - authored by Brajabandhu Panda and Bandana Mishra respectively, were also unveiled at the event.

Culture Secretary Manoranjan Panigrahi attended the event as chief guest while Vice Chancellor of Sri Jagannath Viswavidyalaya, Puri Radhamadhav Das and litterateur Gourahari Das were the guests of honour. Tiratarang editor Bandana Mishra was also present.