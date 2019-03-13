Woman Maoist cadre killed in fire exchange with security forces in Odisha

By UNI

BHUBANESWAR: A woman Maoist cadre was killed in an exchange of fire inside a forest under Tumudibandh block in Kandhamal district this morning.

A senior Police Officer said acting on a tip-off, the jawans of Special Operation Group(SOG) and District Voluntary Force conducted a joint combing operation in the area.

During the combing operation, the Maoist opened fire at the security personnel which they retaliated.

In the exchange of fire a woman Maoist was killed while others managed to escape. The body has not yet been identified.

The security personnel later seized four guns, three grenades and some Maoists articles from the encounter spot.

Police have sent the body for postmortem. Combing operaton has been intensified in the area.