Home States Odisha

Woman Maoist killed in Odisha in an encounter with security forces

The body of the slain naxal is yet to be identified and it was sent to the Balliguda Sub-Divisional hospital for autopsy, police. 

Published: 13th March 2019 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

maoist, maoist surrender,gun

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

PHULBANI: A woman Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in a forest in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Wednesday, police said.

The gun battle took place after Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) personnel launched a joint operation in Sirla forest following a tip-off, Kandhamal, Superintendent of Police, Prateek Singh told reporters here.

As the security personnel approached the rebel hideout, the ultras opened fire which was retaliated. A woman Maoist cadre was killed in the exchange of fire that ensued while some others fled, the SP said.

Three grenades, a landmine and other materials were seized from the site. The body of the slain naxal is yet to be identified and it was sent to the Balliguda Sub-Divisional hospital for autopsy, police said.

Combing operation and patrolling in the forest area was stepped up to track the fleeing ultras, police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoist Odisha Militant Terrorists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp