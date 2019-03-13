Woman Maoist killed in Odisha in an encounter with security forces

By PTI

PHULBANI: A woman Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in a forest in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Wednesday, police said.

The gun battle took place after Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) personnel launched a joint operation in Sirla forest following a tip-off, Kandhamal, Superintendent of Police, Prateek Singh told reporters here.

As the security personnel approached the rebel hideout, the ultras opened fire which was retaliated. A woman Maoist cadre was killed in the exchange of fire that ensued while some others fled, the SP said.

Three grenades, a landmine and other materials were seized from the site. The body of the slain naxal is yet to be identified and it was sent to the Balliguda Sub-Divisional hospital for autopsy, police said.

Combing operation and patrolling in the forest area was stepped up to track the fleeing ultras, police added.