Woman’s body found hanging

Mystery shrouds the death of a woman who was found hanging from a tree at Samleinagar in Icchapada area.

Published: 13th March 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 08:48 AM

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Mystery shrouds the death of a woman who was found hanging from a tree at Samleinagar in Icchapada area.

 The woman, Sushma Seth, hailing from Khuntapali village under Balangir Sadar police limits, is survived her two children. Sources said Sushma eloped with a youth on Monday evening on the pretext of some work. 

Her body was later found hanging on Tuesday morning.  On receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. 

It is  suspected that Sushma was murdered and then her body was hung from the tree. Police investigation is on. 

