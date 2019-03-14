29 CAPF companies to arrive in Odisha soon  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 29 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will soon arrive in the State for handling law and order during the General Elections. The State Government had sought 150 companies of CAPF from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to ensure smooth conduct of the elections. Senior police officers said the above requisition was made as the State expected the polls to be held in two phases as was the case in 2014. However, the Centre announced to conduct the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in four phases in the State.

“We were earlier expecting that the elections will be conducted in two phases. However, since the number of constituencies going to polls in four phases will be less as compared to two phases, 150 companies of CAPF are unlikely to be provided to Odisha,” a senior police officer said.

Once the 29 companies of CAPF arrive, they will be deployed in constituencies going to polls in the first and second phases. The authorities are of the opinion that at least 60 companies of paramilitary forces are required for smooth conduct of polls which will be held in four phases starting April 11.

Meanwhile, DGP Dr RP Sharma said additional forces will be deployed in the Naxal-hit areas of the State during the General Elections. “Like every election, it is anticipated that the Naxals will call for boycotting the polls and threaten villagers,” he said.

Police are on high alert after Muppala Laxmana Rao alias Ganapathy was replaced by Namballa Kesava Rao, also known as Baswaraj as the general secretary of CPI (Maoist).

Odisha Police has also requested MHA to provide three helicopters ahead of the elections.

