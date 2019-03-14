Odisha Government issues advisory on use of aircraft, choppers  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has issued an advisory for use of State-owned and private aircraft during the ensuing General Elections. This was done in anticipation of extensive use of helicopters by delegates, security forces and leaders of political parties during the polls. In a recent communication, the General Administration department has informed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Government departments and district Collectors about the fresh precautionary guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard. The department has also urged the CEO to inform the same to political parties for necessary action at their end.

As per guidelines, officials and leaders of political parties using State-owned or private aircraft or helicopter have to ensure that the aircraft is properly inspected and certified by licensed Aeronautical Maintenance Engineers prior to flying.

The pilot in command should have at least 500 hours of flying experience including 75 hours in a helicopter to be flown during the elections. Besides, the pilot is also required to obtain weather report from the Met department and submit the flight plan with the Air Traffic Services (ATS) indicating alternate aerodrome for landing and other route details.