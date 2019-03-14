Balasore boy set to touch the sky

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Balasore lad Alok Bhanj’s childhood dream of exploring the universe is all set to take shape. The 18-year-old has cracked the high profile test conducted by US-based National Aeronautic Space Administration (NASA) and will get annual training for four years in some of world’s top space research agencies.Son of a vegetable farmer from Bhogarai area of the coastal district, Alok topped the NASA Centralised Recruitment Examination.

Ranked 16th among 100 candidates in the ISRO test in January, he secured the top position after the second one in February sending a wave of jubilation in his village Praharajpur.The examination was held at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in Hyderabad in two phases in January and February.

Currently a +3 First year Physics Honours student at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College, Balasore, Alok will undergo one-month training for four years at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), NASA, Bhaba Atomic Research Centre and Board Particle Board of Russia, following which he may be appointed as a scientist in NASA. “During these four years, I will be trained in these institutions every year in June,” he added.

He will be trained at ISRO for further two years as a trainee scholar after completion of his post graduation and training from the aforementioned institutions, after which he will be appointed as a scientist in NASA. The ISRO Centralise Recruitment Board Junior Examination was attended by seven lakh aspirants from across the country. Held in January, he got the 16th position in the country, securing 254 out of 300 marks. Willing to walk the extra mile to realise his dream of becoming a scientist, he persisted and was successful in his the second test in February, securing first position among top 10 candidates, from a pool of 7 lakh applicants. This time, he secured 270 marks out of 300.

As the news of his success spread, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Alok and wished him for his future.Alok credits his success to sheer hard work and perseverance. Alok was a bright student throughout high school and had even got scholarships. “I spent more than 8 hours per day during my career. Though I like to play and watch cricket, I don’t let it affect my academic performance,” he said.

B. Patra, Principal of Bijayanjali Plus Two Science College where Alok studied, said he had always had high hopes from his ward as he was extremely bright and had scholarly aptitude.