BJD in Malkangiri divided over candidature of Manas Madkami, Mukund Sodi

Deba Prasad Das By

Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: It is a tight race between sitting MLA Manas Madkami, former MLA Mukund Sodi and Special Development Council(SDC) Chairman Adma Rawa for the BJD ticket from the Malkangiri Assemby segment which goes to the polls on April 11.While Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday sat down with party observers to start the exercise of candidate selection for the seats included in the first phase of General Elections 2019, the aspirants are losing sleep over their prospects.

The ruling party is divided over candidates. While a section is strongly backing Mukund Sodi, who recently left BJP to join BJD, another group wants the ticket for Madkami. Supporters of Madkami reason that denying ticket to the sitting MLA would pave way for the victory of Congress as it will create division in the party organisation. Sodi was the BJD MLA of Malkangiri constituency from 2009 to 2014 but joined the Saffron party after he was denied party ticket in the last Assembly election.

Sodi, Madkami and Rawa belong to Koya community which constitutes of the principal tribe in the district. Besides, the Bengali settlers with over 85,000 voters spread across 171 villages of the constituency, form a decisive block. They have been traditional voters of the BJD.In 2014, BJD MLA Manas Madkami had defeated the Congress candidate Mala Madhi by 3,312 votes. The BJP candidate Aditya Madhi had also got a sizeable 36,212 votes.

The Congress, on the other hand, enjoys a headstart in campaigning as it has already declared Mala Madhi as its candidate from the seat. Though BJP is yet to officially declare its candidate, party insiders said the candidature of Aditya Madhi is almost certain.

Ticket aspirants pitch camps in State Capital

Koraput: With the announcement of poll dates, the political arena in Koraput district is wearing a deserted look as aspirants of different political parties have pitched their camps in Bhubaneswar to lobby for tickets. According to sources, the BJD has prepared a three-member candidate list from each constituency but is in a fix for Koraput Assembly segment where there is a long list of hopefuls. For Congress, a three-member committee has selected the candidates and sent it to party high command for approval. Sources said the District Congress Committee is unhappy with the names chosen for Koraput and Laxmipur segments. The probables from Congress are Taraprasad Bahinipati for Jeypore Assembly segment, Chandra Sekhar Majhi for Kotpad and Ram Chandra Kadam for Pottangi.

The names for Koraput and Laxmipur segments have not been finalized yet, sources said. On the other hand, the BJP has completed its selection through voting but the list is likely to change basing on winnability. The BJP is likely to give ticket to Tripurary Goroda for Koraput Assembly segment. Goroda was BJD’s district vice-president before jumping to the BJP. He has developed a strong base for himself in the segment over the last nine years. The ruling BJD’s only MLA Prafulla Pangi is likely to face contest from Pritam Padhi, who recently deserted Congress, and is in the race for Pottangi seat. The party is silent for the rest four segments to avoid rebellion in the ranks.